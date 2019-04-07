A WOMAN who was punched in the face in an attempted sex attack has told of her terrifying ordeal – and she is urging others to stay vigilant.

Niaomi Blackstock ‘saw white’ when she was hit by a sick thug as she walked home from a friend’s house in the early hours of Friday morning.

Left, Niaomi Blackstock and, right, her black eye after she was punched in Friday's attack

After the blow threw her to the ground in Bittern Close, Gosport, the 18-year-old screamed as the male attacker tried to undo her jeans.

He ran off after Niaomi fought back – but she was left with a black eye and is now determined to encourage others not to walk alone at night.

‘Since I was young I’ve walked home on my own because I never thought anything like this could happen to me – now I know it can happen to anyone,’ said Niaomi, who has given her permission to be named in The News.

The black eye Niaomi Blackstock suffered after she was attacked on Friday morning. Picture: Niaomi Blackstock

‘All I want to do now is raise awareness and make sure nothing like this happens to anybody else.

‘If it’s dark and it’s late you should always make sure you’re with someone, or get a lift if you can.’

The teenager, who works in sales full-time, said the unprovoked attack took place between 12.30am and 1am.

She continued to suffer punches when she fell to the ground but forced the thug to flee as her instinct kicked into gear.

‘When I was punched in the face all I could see was white and I couldn’t think,’ she said.

‘I’m a feisty girl and I was doing all I could to get him off me. That’s all I wanted.

‘The best outcome now would be that this man is found...he’s sick in the head.’

Hampshire police have launched a plea for witnesses and dashcam footage after the attack.

The attacker is described as being 5ft 7in tall of a slim build and was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, jeans and glasses.

Anybody with information into the assault should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190118921.