Gosport thief who targeted parked cars handed curfew after tampering with vehicles
A THIEF has been ordered to stay at home at night after targeting parked cars.
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 11:00 am
Bradley Reade, 35, of Brockhurst Road in Gosport, admitted nine charges linked to tampering and interfering with cars, and theft.
Three other offences were taken into consideration.
He targeted cars in Oval Gardens, Dunkeld Road, Virginia Park Road, and others between February 16 and April 29.
In two thefts he took just £1 and a can of coke.
Portsmouth magistrates imposed a two-year community order with two-month tagged curfew.
He must stay at home between 8pm to 8a.
Reade must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs, and complete 25 days’ rehabilitation activities.