Gosport thief who targeted parked cars handed curfew after tampering with vehicles

Bradley Reade, 35, of Brockhurst Road in Gosport, admitted nine charges linked to tampering and interfering with cars, and theft.

Three other offences were taken into consideration.

He targeted cars in Oval Gardens, Dunkeld Road, Virginia Park Road, and others between February 16 and April 29.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

In two thefts he took just £1 and a can of coke.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a two-year community order with two-month tagged curfew.

He must stay at home between 8pm to 8a.