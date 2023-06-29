Dean Reynolds, 49, of Merstone Road, was drunk behind the wheel of his Ford Transit van when he struck pedestrian Ronald Bird on Marine Parade West in June last year.

Today at Portsmouth Crown Court, Reynolds was sentenced for causing death by dangerous driving following a guilty plea.

He was handed a six-year prison sentence and disqualified from driving for 10 years.

The court heard that Mr Bird, 81, from Lee-on-the-Solent, had left his home on Sunday, June 26 to post a letter, before then crossing Marine Parade West to walk along the seafront.

At about 1.50pm Mr Bird was struck in the carriageway by the grey van driven by Reynolds, who did not stop.

Sadly Mr Bird suffered serious injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he passed away on Thursday, July 28.

Witnesses took photographs of the Transit as it was driven off and officers found it at Pinkmead Farm in Curdridge about an hour later. Reynolds was sat in the driver's seat and provided an alcohol breath sample of 75 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath. This is more than double the legal limit, which is 35mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Detective Sergeant Cate Paling, who is from Hampshire police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: ‘Reynolds must have drunk a substantial amount of alcohol prior to driving that day, if he was still that much over the limit so long after the collision.