Gosport woman, 45, arrested for common assault and resisting police officer carrying out duty
OFFICERS have detained a woman from Gosport for common assaulting and resisting arrest.
By Freddie Webb
Monday, 10th October 2022, 11:20 am
- 1 min read
Updated
Monday, 10th October 2022, 11:21 am
Police responded to reports shortly before 5.15pm yesterday.
The woman was approached by police in Bury Road, Gosport.
Read More
Read MorePolice 'proactive' in bid to find ‘stocky’ man at large who brazenly raped teena...
Most Popular
-
1
Probe continues after three men arrested over rape of man, 20, in alleyway by Domino’s Pizza
-
2
Police 'proactive' in bid to find ‘stocky’ man at large who brazenly raped teenage girl walking along busy Portsmouth city centre street
-
3
Man found seriously injured at Basingstoke Train Station after knife plunged into stomach
Gosport police tweeted that officers from Fareham and Gosport R&P (Team D) and Gosport NPT (Central) were involved in the arrest.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘Officers attended and arrested a 45-year-old woman from Gosport on suspicion of common assault and resisting an officer in the execution of their duty.’