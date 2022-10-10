Police responded to reports shortly before 5.15pm yesterday.

The woman was approached by police in Bury Road, Gosport.

Bury Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

Gosport police tweeted that officers from Fareham and Gosport R&P (Team D) and Gosport NPT (Central) were involved in the arrest.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘Officers attended and arrested a 45-year-old woman from Gosport on suspicion of common assault and resisting an officer in the execution of their duty.’

