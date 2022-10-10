News you can trust since 1877
Gosport woman, 45, arrested for common assault and resisting police officer carrying out duty

OFFICERS have detained a woman from Gosport for common assaulting and resisting arrest.

By Freddie Webb
Monday, 10th October 2022, 11:20 am - 1 min read
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 11:21 am

Police responded to reports shortly before 5.15pm yesterday.

The woman was approached by police in Bury Road, Gosport.

Bury Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

Gosport police tweeted that officers from Fareham and Gosport R&P (Team D) and Gosport NPT (Central) were involved in the arrest.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘Officers attended and arrested a 45-year-old woman from Gosport on suspicion of common assault and resisting an officer in the execution of their duty.’

