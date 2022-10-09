A week on from the attack, Hampshire police have moved to reassure the public they are doing everything in their power to bring the at large rapist to justice.

As reported last week, a manhunt was launched to find the white man, thought to be in his late 20s, who approached the 19-year-old as she walked along Winston Churchill Avenue.

River Street, Portsmouth. Pic Google

Detectives said she was then raped by the stranger in an alleyway close to River Street between 11pm on Sunday October 2 and 1.30am the following morning.

The man is described as being 6ft 1in tall with short brown hair and stubble.

The force told The News they are maintaining a high presence in the area as they seek to hunt down the predator.

‘Enquiries are in hand and there is ongoing police activity in the area including scoping CCTV and conducting proactive patrols,’ a police spokesman said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective chief inspector Dal Andrews said last week: ‘We appreciate that this took place late on Sunday evening or early on Monday morning, but we believe that there would have been people in the area that can help our enquiries.

‘We take reports of this nature very seriously. As part of the thorough investigation being undertaken by our specialist rape and serious sexual offences team, Operation Amberstone, we will be looking to review all relevant CCTV footage as there are many cameras on the route that the woman had walked.

‘In addition our Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out additional patrols in the area. Anyone with any concerns can speak to one of these officers if they need advice or have information that could assist us.’

Anyone with information is encouraged to report to police on 101, quoting 44220402548.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are encouraging people to make use of the Home Office StreetSafe tool where people can report specific concerns or environmental factors that make them feel unsafe in their neighbourhood. This could be poor street lighting, abandoned buildings, or areas where people feel intimidated.