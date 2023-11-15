Gosport woman who burgled Portsmouth home and attempted to rob charity shop jailed for 18 months
Sophie Fifield stole an E-scooter and some money from a flat in Foster Road on 21 May this year.
The 30-year-old was arrested and charged with burglary, which she admitted when she appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on 18 September.
Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court today (Wednesday 15 November), Fifield, of Cheriton Road in Gosport, was jailed for 18 months.
This sentence is inclusive of an activated suspended sentence, which was handed to her on August 4 this year after she pleaded guilty to a robbery attempt that occurred at a charity shop on Fratton Road on 20 May.
PC Tony Percival, of the Eastern Area Crime Team, said: “Burglary has a huge effect on those who are targeted, and Fifield has clearly demonstrated a history of taking, or trying to take from others with absolute disregard to the impact on victims.
“Police work hard to tackle repeat offenders and ensure we disrupt the harm they cause to local residents and businesses.
“Sophie Fifield will now suffer the consequences of her actions, and I hope the community can feel reassured that she is now behind bars.”