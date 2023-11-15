A Gosport woman who burgled an address in Portsmouth and attempted to rob a charity shop has been jailed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sophie Fifield stole an E-scooter and some money from a flat in Foster Road on 21 May this year.

The 30-year-old was arrested and charged with burglary, which she admitted when she appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on 18 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court today (Wednesday 15 November), Fifield, of Cheriton Road in Gosport, was jailed for 18 months.

Sophie Fifield stole an E-scooter and some money from a flat in Foster Road on 21 May this year.

NOW READ: Gudge Heath Lane Surgery in Titchfield left without phone and broadband

This sentence is inclusive of an activated suspended sentence, which was handed to her on August 4 this year after she pleaded guilty to a robbery attempt that occurred at a charity shop on Fratton Road on 20 May.

PC Tony Percival, of the Eastern Area Crime Team, said: “Burglary has a huge effect on those who are targeted, and Fifield has clearly demonstrated a history of taking, or trying to take from others with absolute disregard to the impact on victims.

“Police work hard to tackle repeat offenders and ensure we disrupt the harm they cause to local residents and businesses.