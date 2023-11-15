A GP surgery has been left with “limited” phone and internet service after “malicious” vandals cut cables and damaged telegraph poles.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gudge Heath Lane Doctors Surgery in Titchfield, Fareham was left without its communication systems when vandals struck in the area on Friday, November 10 and is still facing issues. An update posted by the practice on social media today (November 15) said: “Resources and access to telephones and computer are still limited.”

According to broadband and phone service provider Openreach, cables which serve the surgery were “deliberately” targeted. The vandals cut cables and otherwise damaged the network in Titchfield, which has “repeatedly” been struck by similar attacks. Homes and businesses in the area have also faced disruption which repairs are underway.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gudge Heath Lane Surgery in Titchfield has been struck by vandalism to the local Openreach network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Openreach spokesperson said, “Our network in Titchfield has repeatedly been the subject of malicious damage with telegraph poles damaged and cables cut, impacting phone and broadband service for numerous local homes and businesses.

“Engineers have been doing their best to restore connectivity quickly and safely and repairs are progressing well, but there’s still a lot of work to do.

“These attacks cause unacceptable disruption to the lives of local people and put vulnerable people at risk. This is especially true of the deliberate targeting of cables which feed the Gudge Heath Lane GP surgery on the evening of Friday 10 November. Our Security investigations team is working closely with Hampshire Police to tackle the problem.

NOW READ: Portsmouth ranked among most violent areas in country

“We encourage anyone who is experiencing problems to contact their provider who will advise us. We also urge people to call 101 to report any suspicious activity to the Police or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously. If members of the public do believe a crime is in progress then they should dial 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also worth remembering that vulnerable status (which can prioritise repair work) is determined by broadband providers; if you think you or a family member should be given this status, please register with your provider.”