Government recognises that children born as a result of rape will be considered victims
THE government’s recognition that children born as a result of rape will be considered victims has been welcomed.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight police and crime commissioner Donna Jones, also joint victims lead for the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, has reacted to the government’s amendment to the upcoming Victims Bill which will now recognise children born as a result of rape as victims for the first time.
Responding to the announcement, she said: ‘This is a significant step for the criminal justice system and for children’s rights. It is estimated that thousands of children are conceived from rape each year and before now, there wasn’t anything in place to officially support them. Children born in these circumstances are victims too, they must always have access to the support they need, throughout their life.
‘This change to the Victims Bill will mean that children will have access to vital therapy and counselling, and ongoing support services and psychological guidance.’