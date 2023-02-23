GP accused of sexually assaulting four patients in Havant appears in court

Mohan Babu is accused of non-penetrative sexual assaults against four women who were receiving medical treatment at the time of the alleged offences. They are said to have taken place in the Havant area between September 2019 and July 2021. Babu, 46, who was working as a GP during this period, was reported for summons relating to five offences of sexual assault.

READ NOW: Inside Shaye Groves home

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He did not indicate a plea when he appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Babu, of Nore Farm Avenue in Emsworth, was released on unconditional bail to attend Portsmouth Crown Court on March 27.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad