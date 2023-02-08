Mohan Babu, previously of the Staunton Surgery in Civic Centre Road, Havant, has been reported for summons by police. Officers are investigating the non-penetrative sexual assaults of four women receiving medical treatment.

The assaults took place in the Havant area between September 2019 and July 2021. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We can confirm that a man has been reported for summons as part of an investigation into non-penetrative sexual assaults against four women who were receiving medical treatment in the Havant area at the time of the offences.

Mohan Babu, 46, of Nore Farm Avenue in Emsworth, has been reported for summons at Portsmouth Magistrates Court. This is part of an investigation into the sexual assaults of four women who were receiving medical treatment in Havant. Picture: IAN HARGREAVES

‘Forty-six year-old Mohan Babu of Nore Farm Avenue in Emsworth, who was working as a GP during this period, has been reported for summons relating to five offences of sexual assault.