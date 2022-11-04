The protests of 10 Greenpeace demonstrators at an oil terminal forced a tanker carrying Russian diesel to U-turn in the River Thames.

They were cleared of aggravated trespass, with a judge stating Russia’s war in Ukraine ‘could be described as terrorism’.

Police officers escorting a Greenpeace activist who was staging a sit-in at Downing Street in London on October 11, 2021. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images.

The defendants, aged between 27 and 72, claimed they were ‘preventing a crime’ by occupying a jetty at Navigator Terminals in Grays, Essex, preventing the vessel from unloading the diesel.

One of them is Rhiannon Wood, 27, of Hedge End. District judge Christopher Williams, who returned his judgment at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today, said: ‘I take the view it’s more than likely the Russian war could be described as terrorism.’

The 10 defendants had denied, and were each cleared of, a single charge of obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in a lawful activity under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

SEE ALSO: Police reveal more details after two bodies found in Portsmouth flat in one day

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charge said that they trespassed on land at Navigator Terminals and blocked the jetty, obstructing or disrupting ‘a lawful activity, namely fuel distribution’.

Henry Blaxand KC, defending, questioned whether the unloading of the Russian diesel was lawful activity, and the judge said that ‘in my view the unloading of the oil was the potential offence’.