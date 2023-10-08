Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are investigating the violent incident, which occurred around 10.45am on the Tukes Avenue open space, to the rear of Asda, on Friday, October 6.

A force spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man was sat alone on a bench, when he was approached by a group of two girls and two boys. He was then assaulted, and had £65 in cash taken from his wallet, along a pouch of tobacco and a small red Goodman speaker stolen. The group walked away in the direction of Asda.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in Fareham.

"Officers investigating the incident are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this or who has any information.”

The group are described as:

Girl 1: around 5ft 6 to 5ft 8ins tall, white, of slim build, with long brown hair, wearing a blue top, and black trousers.

Girl 2: white, of slim build, with dark brown hair, wearing a green vest top, and black trousers.

Boy 1: white, of medium build, with short blond/brown hair, wearing black trousers, a black t-shirt, and carrying a rucksack.

Boy 2: white, of medium build, with short dark brown hair, wearing a white t-shirt, and black jogging bottoms.

Two of the group were on bikes, one red and one blue.