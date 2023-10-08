Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers are appealling for witnesses after the violent attack, which took place in the early hour of Saturday, October 7.Officers attended an address in Atherley Road, Shanklin where a man in his 40s was found with wounds to his body and a head injury. The force believes he was seriously assaulted. He was taken to hospital for treatment, with his injuries serious but thankfully not life-threatening.

A Hamspshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “As part of our enquiries, we are working to track his movements from near Shanklin railway station around midnight to when we attended the address just after 5am.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are investigating the violent incident.

"Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the assault are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between these times, as you may have important information which can assist us.

"A 43-year-old man from Shanklin has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and has been bailed while our enquiries continue.”