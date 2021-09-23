Group of 4 from Gosport arrested on suspicion of intent to supply class A drugs

Police from Gosport and Fareham worked together to arrest a 28-year-old man, a 48-year-old man, a 55-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman today (September 23).

In a statement on social media Gosport police said: ‘Another combined effort has this afternoon resulted in the arrests of four individuals at an address in the town centre.

4 arrests were made in Gosport today

‘Gosport and Fareham high harm reduction team, Gosport neighbourhood policing team and Gosport and Fareham response and patrol worked together to ensure the arrests of: a 28-year-old Gosport male on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, a 48-year-old Gosport male on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, and being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, a 55-year-old Gosport male on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug and a 58-year-old Gosport female on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

‘All four remain in police custody at this time.

‘We'll be sure to update you all as and when we can.’

