An “unauthorised encampment” has been removed from a field in Gosport.

Police were called to the scene in Brookers Field this afternoon (August 19). Caroline Dinenage, Conservative MP for Gosport, confirmed the response on social media and thanked the officers for their response.

She said: “Thank you Gosport Police for the swift response to the unauthorised encampment on Brookers Field. They have used new section 61 Powers brought in under the last government. I understand from a local councillor this is on the grounds of disruption to local amenities. They won't be able to return within 12 months or else they will face arrest.”

Section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 gives police officers powers to remove trespassers from land under specific circumstances. This can only be used when the land owner has asked the group to leave, with the party causing damage, disruption, or distress.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said on its website that police will review the circumstances behind using these powers to make sure they are proportionate, lawful, and necessary.