The Safer Streets Fund was launched in January 2020 with the aim of reducing acquisitive crime in the worst affected local residential areas. Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) across England and Wales were encouraged to bid for funding to invest in relevant crime prevention measures.

Since the fund was launched, more than £3m has been secured by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to help tackle crime and improve safety across the two counties. The money has been used to prevent and address violence against women and girls, neighbourhood crime and anti-social behaviour.

The report said communities benefiting from the Home Office’s Safer Streets Fund are less likely to worry about being mugged or robbed, according to an independent evaluation of the first round of funding.

Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones said: ‘This is welcome praise of the hard work that has gone into securing these investments year on year to make Hampshire and the Isle of Wight safer.’

She added: ‘Increasing public safety in our communities, and restoring people’s confidence in the police and pride in where they live, is an absolute priority for me. I want our streets to be safe for everyone to go about their daily lives without fear.