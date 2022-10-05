They will be tried together although of the five only four are charged with murder.

Frazer Brabant was found with serious head injuries in Gershwin Road, Basingstoke, on October 31, 2019, and died in hospital on January 21 2020.

Winchester Crown Court Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency

Scott Neale, 34, from Spindle Close, Basingstoke, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent, and violent disorder.

His brother, Ricky Neale, 40, also known as Ricky Lewis, from Candover Court, Basingstoke, has been charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent, and violent disorder.

Lee Wood, 31, of Griston, Thetford, Norfolk, and Forhad Miah, 31, from Chestnuts Close, Oakley, Basingstoke, have both been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent, and violent disorder.

And James O’Connor, 24, from Fairfield, Whitchurch, has also been charged with murder.

The five defendants appeared at Winchester Crown Court where Judge Angela Morris set a trial of at least six weeks to start in April 2023, with a pre-trial preparation hearing on January 20.