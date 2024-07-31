Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Life-saving volunteers have been left shocked and “deeply saddened” after their lifeboat was vandalised by children.

Youths swimming in Hamble Quay damaged the Hamble lifeboat this week. Volunteers took to social media to report the incident, describing it as a “senseless act”.

Hamble lifeboat said on Facebook: “We are deeply saddened and concerned to report that Hamble Lifeboat has recently been vandalised by children swimming at Hamble Quay. This senseless act not only endangers their lives, but also undermines the vital service that the lifeboat provides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Hamble Lifeboat, is ready at a moment's notice to save lives in emergencies. When it is vandalised, there's a chance it cannot perform its life-saving duties. Parents, we urgently need your help to ensure children understand the potential consequences of such actions.”

Volunteers urged parents to stress to their children how dangerous it can be swimming around the river Hamble, as water can prove to be unpredictable and deadly. “Please make sure children understand that tampering with the lifeboat is not just mischief; it's a direct threat to the safety of their friends, family, and neighbours,” Hamble lifeboat added.