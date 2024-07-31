Hamble lifeboat vandalised by children in "senseless act" leaving volunteers "deeply saddened"
Youths swimming in Hamble Quay damaged the Hamble lifeboat this week. Volunteers took to social media to report the incident, describing it as a “senseless act”.
Hamble lifeboat said on Facebook: “We are deeply saddened and concerned to report that Hamble Lifeboat has recently been vandalised by children swimming at Hamble Quay. This senseless act not only endangers their lives, but also undermines the vital service that the lifeboat provides.
“Hamble Lifeboat, is ready at a moment's notice to save lives in emergencies. When it is vandalised, there's a chance it cannot perform its life-saving duties. Parents, we urgently need your help to ensure children understand the potential consequences of such actions.”
Volunteers urged parents to stress to their children how dangerous it can be swimming around the river Hamble, as water can prove to be unpredictable and deadly. “Please make sure children understand that tampering with the lifeboat is not just mischief; it's a direct threat to the safety of their friends, family, and neighbours,” Hamble lifeboat added.
“Let’s prevent a tragedy before it happens. Your vigilance and cooperation are essential in maintaining the safety and well-being of others.”