Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers attended an address in Carr Court, Gosport just before 10.00am yesterday (August 28) to make an arrest following a report that a man had breached a restraining order.

According to police, a man was located in possession of an imitation handgun and a suspicious device at the address.A force spokesperson said: “A 53-year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of harassment, possessing a firearm without a certificate, possessing a firearm with intent to resist arrest and committing an act with intent to cause an explosion. He remains in custody.

Police and Royal Navy personnel were called to the scene.

"As a precaution, local residents were evacuated and the Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended to remove the device.”