News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’

Hamphire police arrest Gosport man over firearm possession - as Royal Navy bomb disposal team deal with "suspicious device"

Royal Navy bomb disposal experts were called after police arrested a man suspected of “intent to cause explosion” – with local people evacuated from the area.
By Joe Buncle
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:17 BST- 1 min read

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers attended an address in Carr Court, Gosport just before 10.00am yesterday (August 28) to make an arrest following a report that a man had breached a restraining order.

NOW READ: Victorious Festival 2023: Policing operation a success with assaults the main crime

According to police, a man was located in possession of an imitation handgun and a suspicious device at the address.A force spokesperson said: “A 53-year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of harassment, possessing a firearm without a certificate, possessing a firearm with intent to resist arrest and committing an act with intent to cause an explosion. He remains in custody.

Police and Royal Navy personnel were called to the scene.Police and Royal Navy personnel were called to the scene.
Police and Royal Navy personnel were called to the scene.
Most Popular

NOW READ: Gosport Police discover man in 20s covered in blood after sustaining serious face injuries

"As a precaution, local residents were evacuated and the Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended to remove the device.”

The cordon – which enclosed Carr Court, Davenport Close and Cochrane Close in Gosport - was lifted at around 7.00pm and people were allowed to return to their homes.