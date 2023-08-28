The man had consumed a large quantity of alcohol and after deciding that it was time to go home, he tripped over a kerb which caused serious injuries to his face.

In a Facebook post, Gosport Police said: “We came across a man in his twenties covered in blood on Haslar Road. We discovered that after he had consumed a lot of alcohol and deciding to go home, he had tripped over a kerb. He had sustained serious injuries to his face, hand and briefly knocked himself out.”

The police conducted first aid until an ambulance arrived and he was then taken to hospital.

The police added: “The man appeared to have a very obvious break to his nose, had bitten through his upper lip, chipped his teeth, possibly broken bones in his right hand and several other injuries. The man gave glowing reviews of the Officers on scene and said we were ‘the best police officers in Hampshire’.