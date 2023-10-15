Hampshire and Isle of Wight police arrest men from Portsmouth and Gosport and seize boat in Yarmouth Harbour - drug supply investigation
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident, which took place on the Isle of Wight yesterday evening (October 14), saw suspects from Gosport and Portsmouth arrested after the RNLI called the force for assistance.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.51pm on Saturday 14 October to Yarmouth Harbour on the Isle of Wight by the RNLI after they had provided assistance to a boat.
"Three men, a 40-year-old man from Windsor, a 54-year-old man from Gosport and a 40-year-old man from Portsmouth were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
"A boat has also been seized as part of the investigation and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”