Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident, which took place on the Isle of Wight yesterday evening (October 14), saw suspects from Gosport and Portsmouth arrested after the RNLI called the force for assistance.

NOW READ: Police hunting thieves after eight motorcycles stolen

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.51pm on Saturday 14 October to Yarmouth Harbour on the Isle of Wight by the RNLI after they had provided assistance to a boat.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary sent armed officers to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Three men, a 40-year-old man from Windsor, a 54-year-old man from Gosport and a 40-year-old man from Portsmouth were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.