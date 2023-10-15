News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire and Isle of Wight police arrest men from Portsmouth and Gosport and seize boat in Yarmouth Harbour - drug supply investigation

Armed police swarmed a harbour as a boat was seized in a drug supply investigation – with three people arrested.
By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Oct 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 15:17 BST
The incident, which took place on the Isle of Wight yesterday evening (October 14), saw suspects from Gosport and Portsmouth arrested after the RNLI called the force for assistance.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.51pm on Saturday 14 October to Yarmouth Harbour on the Isle of Wight by the RNLI after they had provided assistance to a boat.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary sent armed officers to the scene.Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary sent armed officers to the scene.
"Three men, a 40-year-old man from Windsor, a 54-year-old man from Gosport and a 40-year-old man from Portsmouth were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

"A boat has also been seized as part of the investigation and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”