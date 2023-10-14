News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

Police hunting thieves after eight motorcycles stolen

Police are hunting thieves after eight motorcycles were stolen.
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Oct 2023, 17:05 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At some time between 4.30pm on Tuesday, 10 October and 6.30am on Wednesday, 11 October eight motorcycles were stolen from a storage unit on Green Lane, Southampton.

READ NOW: Pedestrian hit by car

Two of the motorcycles were later recovered in the local area, but six are still outstanding. Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed any suspicious activity. They’d also like to speak to anyone who has any further information about who may have been involved in this incident or where the stolen motorcycles are now.

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101, quoting 44230415771.