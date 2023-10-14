Police hunting thieves after eight motorcycles stolen
At some time between 4.30pm on Tuesday, 10 October and 6.30am on Wednesday, 11 October eight motorcycles were stolen from a storage unit on Green Lane, Southampton.
Two of the motorcycles were later recovered in the local area, but six are still outstanding. Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed any suspicious activity. They’d also like to speak to anyone who has any further information about who may have been involved in this incident or where the stolen motorcycles are now.
Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101, quoting 44230415771.