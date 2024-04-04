A force spokesperson said: "This week, we have conducted searches in the Bursledon area, where we have had two sightings of him. And we now want to share a new picture of him with you, as he appearance is currently slightly different from the photo we originally shared. Ryan is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall, he's white, and has tattoos of flames on his left hand and the word Midas on his right arm. While we have had two sightings of him in the Bursledon area, he does also have links to the South Downs and surrounding area, and the Highlands of Scotland."