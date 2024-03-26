Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hampshire child was killed in a collision at roughly 5.21pm yesterday afternoon. A grey Citroen DS9, a white Ford Transit van and a DAF cattle transporter truck and trailer were all involved in the crash.

It took place on the A354 Salisbury Road at East Woodyates, North Dorset. Police said the boy's family have been informed of his passing. He was a passenger in the grey Citroen. The vehicle's driver, a woman aged in her 30s from Hampshire, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a driving offence. She was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries and remains in police custody.

The fatal crash took place on the A354 Salisbury Road at East Woodyates, North Dorset. Picture: Google Street View.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young boy during this very difficult time. A number of initial lines of enquiry have been carried out and detectives are now undertaking an investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I would ask any witnesses who have not already spoken to police, or anyone who may have captured relevant dashcam footage, to please come forward. Also, I am keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the manner of driving of any of the vehicles involved prior to the incident. A detailed scene examination was carried out overnight and I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding during the road closure.”