Hampshire Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney to leave the police force next April
HAMPSHIRE’S Chief Constable will leave the police force next year, it has been confirmed.
After 31 years of police service, Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney will leave Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary next April.
She says she will not take up another role in policing.
In a statement confirming her departure, she said: ‘It is far from the end of my time in force yet, but I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their ongoing support of policing.
‘To thank those organisations who continue to forge ever stronger local partnerships with policing, and to thank every single member of the Hampshire police family for what you continue to do for us all.
‘I made the decision back in late June and I am announcing it now to help with a smooth transition and handover.’
The announcement has been public in advance so that the search can begin for her replacement.
Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones, who is leading the recruitment process, said: ‘It has been an absolute pleasure working with Olivia. We have become a formidable team, and we will continue to work closely until her last day. Knowing this news at this early point provides time for a well-planned transition and handover period.
‘As your police and crime commissioner, I have a responsibility to find the best chief for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight residents.
‘There is of course competition between forces for the best chiefs, so I am casting the net wide to make sure that I can choose from the best candidates within Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and beyond.’
Currently, Mrs Pinkney is seconded to lead the national Strategic Command Course, which is running until December.
Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs is serving as acting constable until then, and Mrs Pinkney will return to oversee the final part of the uplift of 600 police officers.
She said: ‘What the future holds I do not know, but my heart remains rooted in public service. I am not going to another job in policing. I said all along the only chief job for me is Hampshire and I remain true to that.’