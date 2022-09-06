Hampshire Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney to leave the police force next April

After 31 years of police service, Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney will leave Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary next April.

She says she will not take up another role in policing.

Hampshire police and crime commissioner Donna Jones (left) pictured during a walkabout with Hampshire Constabulary Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney in Winchester. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

In a statement confirming her departure, she said: ‘It is far from the end of my time in force yet, but I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their ongoing support of policing.

‘To thank those organisations who continue to forge ever stronger local partnerships with policing, and to thank every single member of the Hampshire police family for what you continue to do for us all.

‘I made the decision back in late June and I am announcing it now to help with a smooth transition and handover.’

The announcement has been public in advance so that the search can begin for her replacement.

Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones, who is leading the recruitment process, said: ‘It has been an absolute pleasure working with Olivia. We have become a formidable team, and we will continue to work closely until her last day. Knowing this news at this early point provides time for a well-planned transition and handover period.

‘As your police and crime commissioner, I have a responsibility to find the best chief for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight residents.

‘There is of course competition between forces for the best chiefs, so I am casting the net wide to make sure that I can choose from the best candidates within Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and beyond.’

Currently, Mrs Pinkney is seconded to lead the national Strategic Command Course, which is running until December.

Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs is serving as acting constable until then, and Mrs Pinkney will return to oversee the final part of the uplift of 600 police officers.