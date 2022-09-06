Incident on A27 leaves lane blocked and delays for drivers between Havant and Portsmouth
A LANE was blocked after an incident on the A27
By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 2:42 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 2:43 pm
It happened westbound between the A3023 Langstone roundabout, Havant, and the A3M, Farlington, around 1pm.
The lane has since been cleared with ‘delays easing’ now, live travel service Romanse said.
