Incident on A27 leaves lane blocked and delays for drivers between Havant and Portsmouth

A LANE was blocked after an incident on the A27

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 2:42 pm
Updated Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 2:43 pm

It happened westbound between the A3023 Langstone roundabout, Havant, and the A3M, Farlington, around 1pm.

The lane has since been cleared with ‘delays easing’ now, live travel service Romanse said.

