The vehicle, belonging to Youth Options, a non-profit organisation based in Andover, was taken last night.

It was promptly set on fire, and dumped in the New Forest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A minibus, belonging to the children's charity, Young Options, was stolen from then on April 27, 2022, set on fire, and dumped in a field in the New Forest.

Hampshire police are investigating what happened.

Madeleine Durie, chief executive officer of Youth Options, said: ‘We are so upset that someone would do this, and particularly to a charity minibus.

‘It had our logo and charity details on, so whoever stole it would have been completely aware they were stealing from a children and young people’s charity.’

The charity have launched a snap fundraiser to cover the costs of alternative transportation for children.

Even though the minibus is insured, and Youth Options plan to purchase a new vehicle, it is a significant blow to the charity, which supports 2,500 young people every year by providing them social opportunities.

They are also appealing for people who have any information about the theft to help Hampshire police.

Ms Durie said: ‘We had fundraised to buy the minibus and it was used daily to transport children to our youth centre in Andover, and to take children to outings during the school holidays.

‘Only last week, we had used the minibus to enable children from Andover to our outdoor learning centre in Eastleigh where they got to build dens, cook on campfires.

‘They had such a great time, they didn’t want to leave.