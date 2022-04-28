The woman, in her 40s, was attacked by the animal on Tuesday, while walking her own pooch at St James’ Park, on Locksway Road.
Shortly after 5pm, several dogs approached the woman’s pet and tried to attack it.
As she picked up her beloved creature, she was aggressively bitten by one of them.
The woman was hospitalised after suffering injuries to her arms and back.
She has now been discharged.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers attended and spoke to people at the scene however we believe there may have been a number of people in the park at the time that we are yet to speak to.
‘If you were in St James’ Park around the time specified and saw what happened please get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference 44220163275.’