Hampshire company fined more than £72,000 for illegal sewage operation

Bristol magistrates’ court heard Cleansing Services Group Ltd (CSG) in Segensworth was contracted to treat sewage waste at a farm in Wiltshire – but didn’t have the correct permits to carry out the work. Upon further investigation by the Environment Agency in 2020, a skip was found with sewage debris, gloves and plastic inside.

The landowner said they had no knowledge about this, with CSG describing it as an ‘oversight’. CSG had previously applied for a judicial review of what constituted treatment requiring a permit, and whether the removal of rag was in fact a treatment requiring one.

The illegal operation was uncovered by the Environment Agency. Picture: Environment Agency

Stephanie Marriott, of the Environment Agency, said: ‘Cleansing Services Group operates nationwide, and as a large company that had gone to the trouble of applying for a judicial review, knew full well they were acting illegally at this farm. As a regulator, the Environment Agency will not hesitate to pursue companies that fail to meet their obligations to the environment.’

The Segensworth company was fined £72,127 and ordered to pay £9,827.15 in costs and a £180 statutory surcharge. The company pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

