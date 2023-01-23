The development, on land in Sinah Lane, has been at the centre of numerous disputes with current residents, who are fearful of the ramifications of building on that particular land – but the significant flooding over the past couple of weeks has been disconcerting.

The Barratt Homes site is set to create 195 new homes, but there were hurdles that the company had to overcome in getting permission to begin their work as the application was initially rejected by approximately 525 residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development site on Hayling Island

Wouter Bertels, a Hayling resident, said: ‘Everyone understands that more housing is needed nationally, but developing this site defies logic.

‘Low mains water pressure on the island is already an issue, as are burst pipes due to increases in water pressure to serve increasing development. This would further deteriorate the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The only argument in favour of this site is that the developer can sell the properties for a premium, which has clearly influenced them to aggressively pursue development of this site.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development site on Hayling Island

SEE ALSO: Former Hampshire teacher banned from profession after misconduct panel finds him guilty of using Just Teens to engage in sexual communications

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie Law, of Sinah Lane, said: ‘Sinah Lane residents complain they are now living in a goldfish bowl and some are closing their curtains and view over their own garden to avoid being overlooked by the builders working on the first floor of the new houses which look directly into their own properties.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many residents have become and more anxious about previously raised concerns over how common it is for the land to flood, whilst equally questioning what this means for the future home owners who will be moving into these properties.

Ray Stewart, a resident of Sinah Lane, said: ‘We are faced with a perfect storm created by a “concreted” over field by a housing development which will not be completely drained by SUDs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The rising groundwater presents a real, and potentially catastrophic, threat to our infrastructure. Roadways will be eroded from below, septic systems won’t drain, seawalls will keep the ocean out but trap the water seeping up, leading to more flooding.’

A spokesperson for Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton said: ‘Prior to the Christmas break we were controlling excess water with temporary pumps, but these pumps had to be switched off during the Christmas period due to a noise restriction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Without the daily pumping, unusually high rainfall then collected. Now we are back on site the pumps are running to control surface water when it rains.