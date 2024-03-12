Hamble conservatory smashed with ball bearing - Hampshire police call for witnesses
This incident occurred in South Court, Hamble around 4.15pm on Monday, March 11. The small metal balls struck the conservatory window and the police believe this may not have been the only incident of its kind in the area with locals posting details on social media..
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "If you were in the area at the time of this incident, witnessed anything suspicious, or have any other information which could assist in our investigation, such as CCTV or doorbell camera footage, please call 101 and quote incident number 44240105759.
"We also want to hear from anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area of Grantham Avenue, Norbury Gardens and Cliffe Avenue. If you want to report anonymously, you can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"At this time, we have received only one report, but it is believed there may have been at least two other incidents, which have not yet been reported to us, but have been discussed on local social media pages."
Crimes can also be reported to the police via their website.