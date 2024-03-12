Hedge End Next shoplifting incident sees £612 worth of children's clothing stolen - Hampshire police appeal
The incident took place on Monday, February 12 at a Next store - and police are looking for witnesses.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "Do you recognise this man and woman? We would like to speak to them in connection with a shoplifting incident which took place in Next, Charles Watts Way, Hedge End. The incident, which involved the theft of £612 worth of children’s clothing, occurred between 7.10pm and 7.30pm on Monday 12 February."
The woman is described as;
- White
- Aged approximately 40 years
- Approximately 5ft 5ins tall
- Blonde hair in a ponytail
- Wearing a green coat, black leggings and walking boots
- Carrying one large Sports Direct bag and one Aldi bag, with a black handbag/rucksack
The man is described as;
- White
- Aged approximately 40 years
- Approximately 5ft 6ins tall
- Wearing an orange beanie, black neck warmer, navy body warmer, bright blue hooded top and bright blue jogging bottoms
- Carrying a full Sports Direct bag, Aldi bag and blue Makita tool box
The spokesperson added: "We believe the man and woman in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us. Also, if you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us."
You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240065245. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.