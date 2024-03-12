Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident took place on Monday, February 12 at a Next store - and police are looking for witnesses.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "Do you recognise this man and woman? We would like to speak to them in connection with a shoplifting incident which took place in Next, Charles Watts Way, Hedge End. The incident, which involved the theft of £612 worth of children’s clothing, occurred between 7.10pm and 7.30pm on Monday 12 February."

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire police are looking for these two people in connection with a Hedge End shoplifting incident.

Read More Sainsbury's: Hundreds of pounds of alcohol and food stolen from Hedge End supermarket as police hunt two women

The woman is described as;

- White

- Aged approximately 40 years

- Approximately 5ft 5ins tall

- Blonde hair in a ponytail

- Wearing a green coat, black leggings and walking boots

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Carrying one large Sports Direct bag and one Aldi bag, with a black handbag/rucksack

Read More Hedge End shoplifting appeal for two men after £384 worth of Nicorette products and face creams stolen

The man is described as;

- White

- Aged approximately 40 years

- Approximately 5ft 6ins tall

- Wearing an orange beanie, black neck warmer, navy body warmer, bright blue hooded top and bright blue jogging bottoms

- Carrying a full Sports Direct bag, Aldi bag and blue Makita tool box

The spokesperson added: "We believe the man and woman in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us. Also, if you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us."

Advertisement Hide Ad