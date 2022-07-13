A 22-year-old from Leicester has been detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He is also under suspicion of of driving while being over the prescribed alcohol limit.

The multi-vehicle crash happened on Hockford Lane, at the junction with Brimpton Common, on Monday. Picture: Google Street View.

The crash happened on Monday at 8.10pm, on Hockford Lane, at the junction of Brimpton Common.

It involved a Ford Transit van, a Volkswagen Caddy, and a Ford Fiesta.

The passenger in the VW van, a 58-year-old man from Woodley, died at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by officers at this time.

The van driver, a 59-year-old man from Reading, suffered serious injuries and is still in hospital.

The man from Leicester who was arrested still remains in police custody.

Detective Constable Lyndsey Blackaby, said: ‘We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, or anyone who witnessed what happened, to contact us as soon as possible.

‘We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who may have dash-cam footage.

‘If you have any information regarding this incident please contact us as soon as possible as it could help aid our investigation.’