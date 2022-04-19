Firefighters from Cosham were called to a fire at the former PCMI building in Northern Road on Saturday, April 9 and again the following day.

Then on the night of April 12, Cosham and Havant firefighters were sent to the same site to extinguish a ‘small’ fire.

GV of the PCMI building, Northern Road, Cosham, Portsmouth on 25 January 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Speaking about that incident, a spokesman for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Last Tuesday night (April 12) Cosham and Havant firefighters were sent to the derelict building on Northern Road to extinguish a small fire using one hose reel jet.

‘Police were informed as it is believed the fire was set deliberately.​​​​​​​​’

As previously reported, the city council-owned site is earmarked for a multi-million pound redevelopment to include a new state-of-the-art fire station for which plans were approved last week.

It is set to be equipped with staff bedrooms, a gym and a modern training facility, which includes a practice tower.