Conservative politician Luke Stubbs, who represents Eastney and Craneswater, has been selected for the job by former Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones.

He served as Mrs Jones’ deputy during her time in opposition on the council and while she was leader.

The move comes after Mrs Jones was elected to the around £86,000-a-year job as Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner in May.

Donna Jones and Luke Stubbs.

Cllr Stubbs, who The News last month revealed was in line for the job, will face members of the Police and Crime Panel next week who will have their say.

The job does not have to be advertised, and Mrs Jones is free to appoint anyone she chooses.

Ms Jones said: ‘My deputy needs to be someone who knows and shares my approach, and vision for Hampshire and Isle of Wight.

‘Policing and criminal justice can be learnt, but the trust and ability to work very closely together is not something that can be learnt easily.

“I have chosen Luke as my preferred candidate for deputy PCC due to his background and excellent attention to detail. His experience in governance in the public sector is very strong.

‘He will be an asset to the team and will deputise for me at the various boards and committee’s I will be taking my seat on.’

He will be expected to work five days a week for his £65,025 salary.

Cllr Stubbs’ exact role will be determined when he's approved by councillors on the panel next week.

But papers suggest he will be taking on performance monitoring to allow 'the PCC to focus on high visibility and public engagement functions'.

The papers add: ‘In general terms, the focus will be on performance and delivery monitoring in a variety of forums, enabling the PCC to focus on high visibility and public engagement functions.

‘One area of focus for the deputy PCC will be the engagement with health services. Mental health, and the impact on policing, are significant.’

The report to panel members justifying the appointment added: ‘There are multiple demands on a PCC’s time; the constant battle between inward facing responsibilities and outward engagement and visibility with the public.

‘For a PCC that is focused on delivering change and increasing the visibility of the role, as well as reducing crime and making communities safer, having a Deputy PCC will assist hugely in balancing the needs of the role and serving the public. Time is also of the essence, with a shorter than normal term of office of just three years.’

