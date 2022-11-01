Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones has urged tax-payers to agree to an increase in the annual police budget precept consultation. It comes as the government is giving police and crime commissioners the flexibility to increase the policing part of council tax bills for 2023/24 by up to £10 per year (based on a Band D property).

Ms Jones is asking for the public’s views on increases of £5, £6, £8 and £10. Residents are being asked to complete an online survey. The consultation closes on Sunday December 4. Paper copies will be available at local libraries from November 7 until the end of the consultation period.

Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones. Picture: David George

Ms Jones said: ‘I know this is a very difficult time financially for the country, and potentially for you as an individual. I am conscious that any rise in your council tax to support policing will come at the same time as other costs are also increasing.

‘However, it is also a difficult time for funding your police force; policing is not immune to the cost of living crisis.’

She added: ‘If I don’t increase the council tax for 2023/24, I will need to work with the constabulary to implement savings, with an inevitable impact on the overall service level which can be provided. This would not be my preference; I see first-hand the vital work which the constabulary undertakes to keep the residents of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight safe, and I would not wish to see this compromised.’