Hampshire crime commissioner Donna Jones meets with new police recruits

The Conservative politician, who won election earlier this month, has said she wants 600 new officers in place.

It comes as government is funding 20,000 new officers across the country in a bid to counter the same government's cuts to forces.

Ms Jones said: ‘It was great to spend time with the new recruits and hear their perspectives on joining the force, find out which communities they are to support and a bit about their backgrounds.

Hampshire police and crime commissioner Donna Jones met with recruits on May 20, 2021. Picture: OPCC

‘I will be regularly checking in on the progress of the constabulary’s class of 2021 and ensuring that the constabulary makes full use of its allocation of government funding for additional officers.

‘I have spoken to the chief constable about this and have been assured that she will make maximum use of the national funding and be able to meet my target of 600 additional officers force-wide.’

Some 10,000 applications were received last year for jobs across the force.

As reported, just three black officers have been recruited among 445 who joined in the 12 months to March.

The recruits who met with Ms Jones will join as neighbourhood or response teams when they complete their training.