Officers closed closed a section of the A31 eastbound this afternoon (September 9) following the collision, involving a black Mini Cooper, a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a Grey Renault Scenic. The road was plagued by traffic disruption throughout the afternoon. The force is now urging anyone who witnesses the incident to come forward.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the A31 today (9 September). We were called at 9.50am to a report of a collision on the A31 between Burley and Stoney Cross.

Police are looking for witnesses.

"This involved a black Mini Cooper, silver Vauxhall Corsa and grey Renault Scenic. Minor injuries were reported and one person was taken to hospital."