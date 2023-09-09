News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire emergency incident: Police launch witness appeal after A31 car crash which left one personal hospitalised

Police are looking for witnesses after a three-car crash hospitalised one person and caused major traffic disruption.
By Joe Buncle
Published 9th Sep 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 16:56 BST
Officers closed closed a section of the A31 eastbound this afternoon (September 9) following the collision, involving a black Mini Cooper, a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a Grey Renault Scenic. The road was plagued by traffic disruption throughout the afternoon. The force is now urging anyone who witnesses the incident to come forward.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the A31 today (9 September). We were called at 9.50am to a report of a collision on the A31 between Burley and Stoney Cross.

Police are looking for witnesses.
"This involved a black Mini Cooper, silver Vauxhall Corsa and grey Renault Scenic. Minor injuries were reported and one person was taken to hospital."

If anyone witnessed this collision and has not already contacted the police, call 101 quoting reference 44230367136.