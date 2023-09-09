News you can trust since 1877
Just Stop Oil: Protesters block Portsmouth's Anglesea Road in "slow march" climate change demonstration

Traffic in the city was disrupted this afternoon as climate change protesters carried out a “slow march” demonstration.
By Joe Buncle
Published 9th Sep 2023, 13:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 13:36 BST
Members of the Just Stop Oil movement walked hand in hand in front of cars in Anglesea Road, Landport, heading south, at midday on Saturday, September 9.

Pictures from the scene show cars and a bus being held up by the demonstration. According to the organisation’s website, Just Stop Oil is “a nonviolent civil resistance group demanding the UK Government stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects.”

Alongside it’s marches, the group is known for stunts involving the use of orange paint deployed on buildings and artwork.

More details to follow.

