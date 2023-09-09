Watch more videos on Shots!

Members of the Just Stop Oil movement walked hand in hand in front of cars in Anglesea Road, Landport, heading south, at midday on Saturday, September 9.

Pictures from the scene show cars and a bus being held up by the demonstration. According to the organisation’s website, Just Stop Oil is “a nonviolent civil resistance group demanding the UK Government stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects.”

Alongside it’s marches, the group is known for stunts involving the use of orange paint deployed on buildings and artwork.