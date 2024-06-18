Hampshire police find missing Havant man who last contacted his family early this morning
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson previously said: “Have you seen missing Andy Lawrence? Andy, aged 33, is missing from Havant. He last made contact with his family just after 6.30am this morning (Tuesday, 18 June). He is described as: white, 5ft 9ins, of slim/proportionate build and with long curly hair. He has a tattoo on his neck. It is thought he is likely to still be in the local area but there is a possibility he has travelled further afield.”
If you think you’ve seen Andy since he went missing, or think you know where he could be, please contact the police immediately on 101 quoting 44240255616. In an emergency please call 999.