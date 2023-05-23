News you can trust since 1877
A girl who went missing has now been found.
By Freddie Webb
Published 23rd May 2023, 07:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:31 BST

Elexus, 14, disappeared on Saturday, May 20, and was last seen in the Romsey area. Police said her family were ‘growing increasingly concerned for her welfare’ and released an appeal.

The teenager has now been located. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: You may have seen our appeal to find missing 14-year-old Elexus from Romsey. We're pleased to say that she has now been located.

Elexus has now been found. Picture: Habibur RahmanElexus has now been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman
‘Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal – we really do appreciate it.’

