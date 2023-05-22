News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office

Man who headbutted staff and bit police radio at Portsmouth train station is jailed

A man who drunkenly headbutted a railway worker, bit a police radio and then dodged his court date has been tracked down and put behind bars.

By David George
Published 22nd May 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 17:00 BST

Bernard Hartnett, of Challis Court, Southampton, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today after pleading guilty to his violent, intoxicated antics.

The court heard how Hartnett, 28, entered Portsmouth and Southsea railway station on August 8 2021 while appearing unsteady on his feet and carrying a crate of Budweiser. When told he could not board a train in his intoxicated state, he told staff it was ‘not ******* fair’ and became increasingly aggressive, before headbutting a member of staff in the nose.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: D-Day veteran Bill Silvester to be celebrated at memorial service

Bernard Hartnett, pictured, attacked a man at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station in August 2021. Picture: British Transport PoliceBernard Hartnett, pictured, attacked a man at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station in August 2021. Picture: British Transport Police
Bernard Hartnett, pictured, attacked a man at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station in August 2021. Picture: British Transport Police
Most Popular

He then grabbed hold of the victim and began pushing him towards the platform edge, causing the staff member’s knee to collapse as he fell to the floor.

As the victim lay on the platform Hartnett attempted to punch him before other members of rail staff rushed over and restrained Hartnett.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police officers swiftly arrested Hartnett, who began to struggle as they led him away. As they did so, he bit into one of their police radios – when itwas eventually freed, part of it had snapped off, leaving internal wires hanging from Hartnett’s mouth.

The member of staff was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery for a ruptured tendon in his knee. He was required to wear a supportive leg brace for three months following the attack.

SEE ALSO: 15-year-old boy arrested as Hampshire police investigate serious stabbing attack

Detective Constable Phil James said: ‘Hartnett’s actions that morning were appalling. No one should go to work and be subjected to violence or intimidation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We will always support those working on the railway and ensure anyone who does them harm faces the consequences of their actions. I hope the adequate prison sentence handed down to Hartnett brings some the victim some small comfort.

‘If you witness violence or harassment directed at rail staff or passengers on the network, I urge you to report it to us by texting 61016. We have zero tolerance for this offending, and we’ll always take action.’

At Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court in February this year, Hartnett pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent and criminal damage – but did not appear for his subsequent court date of April 14. After being tracked down, he was finally sentenced to two years in prison.