Bernard Hartnett, of Challis Court, Southampton, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today after pleading guilty to his violent, intoxicated antics.

The court heard how Hartnett, 28, entered Portsmouth and Southsea railway station on August 8 2021 while appearing unsteady on his feet and carrying a crate of Budweiser. When told he could not board a train in his intoxicated state, he told staff it was ‘not ******* fair’ and became increasingly aggressive, before headbutting a member of staff in the nose.

Bernard Hartnett, pictured, attacked a man at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station in August 2021. Picture: British Transport Police

He then grabbed hold of the victim and began pushing him towards the platform edge, causing the staff member’s knee to collapse as he fell to the floor.

As the victim lay on the platform Hartnett attempted to punch him before other members of rail staff rushed over and restrained Hartnett.

Police officers swiftly arrested Hartnett, who began to struggle as they led him away. As they did so, he bit into one of their police radios – when itwas eventually freed, part of it had snapped off, leaving internal wires hanging from Hartnett’s mouth.

The member of staff was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery for a ruptured tendon in his knee. He was required to wear a supportive leg brace for three months following the attack.

Detective Constable Phil James said: ‘Hartnett’s actions that morning were appalling. No one should go to work and be subjected to violence or intimidation.

‘We will always support those working on the railway and ensure anyone who does them harm faces the consequences of their actions. I hope the adequate prison sentence handed down to Hartnett brings some the victim some small comfort.

‘If you witness violence or harassment directed at rail staff or passengers on the network, I urge you to report it to us by texting 61016. We have zero tolerance for this offending, and we’ll always take action.’