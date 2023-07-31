Declan Martin Westwell, 28, of no fixed abode, will be appearing in court today. He has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

His charge is related to an incident in Queen Mary Avenue, Basingstoke. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “The charge is in connection with the serious assault of a man in his 20s in Queen Mary Avenue just after 1am on Tuesday, July 18.

