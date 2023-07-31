News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire male named and charged after victim in his 20s stabbed repeatedly and hospitalised

A man has been charged after a male was stabbed repeatedly and rushed to hospital.
By Freddie Webb
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read

Declan Martin Westwell, 28, of no fixed abode, will be appearing in court today. He has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

His charge is related to an incident in Queen Mary Avenue, Basingstoke. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “The charge is in connection with the serious assault of a man in his 20s in Queen Mary Avenue just after 1am on Tuesday, July 18.

“The man sustained multiple stab wounds to his legs and was taken to hospital. Westwell was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates Court today.”