Police were called at 6.34am to a home in in Butler Close, Basingstoke, and found a woman in her 20s with non-life threatening injuries.

She was taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital where she is receiving treatment for injuries to her shoulder and hand. The woman is receiving support from specialist officers.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson to endanger life after an incident in Basingstoke this morning

Two children were also inside the address but they were not injured.

The property had been set on fire but this has since been put out.

One officer sustained an injury to his hand and several others are being treated for smoke inhalation. They are receiving treatment and support.

A 28-year-old man from Basingstoke was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life. He has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers have now launched an attempted murder investigation.

Chief Inspector Scott Johnson, District Commander for Basingstoke, said: ‘I understand that this incident will cause a level of concern in the community.

‘The victim and our officers are receiving treatment and support following this morning’s incident and we believe there is no wider risk to the public at this time.

‘The Basingstoke Neighbourhood Policing Team will be conducting patrols around the area throughout the day, so feel free to come and talk to us.

‘Thank you to everyone for their patience as we dealt with the incident this morning and I would ask to public to refrain from speculating as we continue our investigation.

‘If you have any information that may assist our enquiries, please call police on 101 quoting 44220251169.