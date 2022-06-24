The crook struck in Basingstoke on Saturday at 4pm.

A police spokesman said: ‘It was reported that a man approached the owner of the vehicle, who is a vulnerable elderly man, outside his home and suggested he wanted to purchase the vehicle.

‘He then took the car for a test drive but did not return.’

The classic white Mercedes-Benz that was stolen from a man in Stag Hill, Basingstoke. The last four digits of its registration plate are 864F.

The distinctive classic white Mercedes-Benz – which has a registration plate ending 864F – was taken from a home in Stag Hill.

Police want to hear from witnesses.

The spokesman said: ‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness any suspicious behaviour? Do you recognise the vehicle pictured in this appeal?’

Anyone who has seen the car or has information that may lead to its recovery, can call 101 quoting the crime reference number 44220246641, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.