Hampshire man arrested on suspicion of intent to supply cocaine and cannabis after police searched his car

Police arrested a Southampton man on suspicion of intent to supply drugs

Officers from Eastleigh’s high harm team and the roads policing proactive unit stopped a suspicious vehicle in Eastleigh on April 7.

The blue Mercedes was stopped in Wide Lane at around 1.40pm and after conducting initial enquiries, they searched the vehicle and its four occupants.

Among items seized was a small quantity of cannabis, a Nokia mobile phone and a quantity of cash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 22-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences and was taken into custody, where further searches revealed 100 wraps of suspected class A drugs had been contained. These were also seized as evidence.

The man was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug – cocaine and a class B drug – cannabis.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

If residents suspect that an address, or a vehicle, in the local neighbourhood is being used for drug dealing, drug-related activity or associated crime, then please report it to police by calling 101.