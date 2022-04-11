Hampshire man charged after being caught drink driving with three children in the car

A HAMPSHIRE man is due to appear in court after being caught drink driving with three children in the car.

By Fiona Callingham
Monday, 11th April 2022, 12:01 pm

Michal Pytaszynski, 32, of Fritham Road in Southampton was pulled over by police in Hedge End on April 9 after an automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) camera clocked that he was driving without insurance.

He also only had a provisional licence and provided a positive breath test.

At the time he had a his baby and two young children in the car.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘At around 9.50am on Saturday, April 9 a vehicle came to the attention of officers on Charles Watts Way, Hedge End.

‘Michal Pytaszynski, 32, of Fritham Road, Southampton was charged with driving a motor vehicle otherwise in accordance with a licence, driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above the limit and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.

‘He will appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on May 26.’

This vehicle was stopped by western units in Hedge End following an ANPR activation for No Insurance, which was confirmed. The driver also only had a provisional licence, while ferrying his baby and two young children around. He then provided a positive breath test.