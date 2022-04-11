Hampshire man charged after being caught drink driving with three children in the car

Michal Pytaszynski, 32, of Fritham Road in Southampton was pulled over by police in Hedge End on April 9 after an automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) camera clocked that he was driving without insurance.

He also only had a provisional licence and provided a positive breath test.

At the time he had a his baby and two young children in the car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘At around 9.50am on Saturday, April 9 a vehicle came to the attention of officers on Charles Watts Way, Hedge End.

‘Michal Pytaszynski, 32, of Fritham Road, Southampton was charged with driving a motor vehicle otherwise in accordance with a licence, driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above the limit and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.

‘He will appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on May 26.’