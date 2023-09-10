Hampshire man charged after police seize firearm, ammunition, gunpowder and knives from Locks Heath address
Police attended an address in St Michaels Road on the morning of Friday 8 September, where they seized a firearm, ammunition, gunpowder, knives, and a number of firearm component parts including a silencer. A 46-year-old woman was also arrested during the investigation, but she has been released on bail until later this year.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Following enquiries, 57-year-old Neil Blackman, of St Michaels Road, was charged with possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate and possession of a knife in public.
"He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday 11 September. A 46-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate has been bailed until 8 December.”