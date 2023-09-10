Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers are appealing for anyone with information about – or footage of – the incident to come forward. The crash involved a black Mitsubishi Lancer Evo and a red Mitsubishi Mirage and took place on the morning of Wednesday, September 6.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information and witnesses following a road traffic collision on the A35. We were called at 6.20am on Wednesday 6 September to a report of a collision on the A35 between Holmsley and Rhinefield crossroads.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dispersal issue is in place in Eastleigh town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This involved a black Mitsubishi Lancer Evo and a red Mitsubishi Mirage. Minor injuries were reported. Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or either vehicle in the moments before.

"We would especially like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage, and the owner of a red Mini that may have witnessed the collision."