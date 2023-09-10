Hampshire police appeal: Two Mitsubishi cars crash on the A34 leaving people injured - as officers seek witnesses
Officers are appealing for anyone with information about – or footage of – the incident to come forward. The crash involved a black Mitsubishi Lancer Evo and a red Mitsubishi Mirage and took place on the morning of Wednesday, September 6.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information and witnesses following a road traffic collision on the A35. We were called at 6.20am on Wednesday 6 September to a report of a collision on the A35 between Holmsley and Rhinefield crossroads.
"This involved a black Mitsubishi Lancer Evo and a red Mitsubishi Mirage. Minor injuries were reported. Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or either vehicle in the moments before.
"We would especially like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage, and the owner of a red Mini that may have witnessed the collision."
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44230361795