A man is due in court following allegations of sexual assault and indecent exposure in Hampshire.
By Joe Buncle
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 13:24 BST

James Michael Ford, 33, of Dines Close in Andover, has been charged with sexual assault, indecent exposure, and breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and is due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrate Court today (June 26).

Police are asking witnesses to come forward and help their investigation into incidents said to have taken place on the afternoon of Friday, June 23 on the Anton Lane Path, the junction of Colenzo Drive and Vigo Road and Picket Twenty Way in Andover.

Anyone with relevant information or CCTV or dash cam footage should report online via the Hampshire police website, or call 101, quoting reference 44230250507.