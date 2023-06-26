James Michael Ford, 33, of Dines Close in Andover, has been charged with sexual assault, indecent exposure, and breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and is due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrate Court today (June 26).

Police are asking witnesses to come forward and help their investigation into incidents said to have taken place on the afternoon of Friday, June 23 on the Anton Lane Path, the junction of Colenzo Drive and Vigo Road and Picket Twenty Way in Andover.